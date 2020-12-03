The hunting of the pie

After exhausting my mother’s memory and my collection of cookbooks, I turned to the internet. I tried various search terms and kept coming up with two results: the traditional baked pumpkin pie recipe, and weird recipes from the 1970s. Probably my favorite discovery was a gelatin mold made of SpaghettiOs with cut up hot dogs in the middle. I offered to deliver this dish to my friend Ron for Thanksgiving, but he never wrote me back. Another time, perhaps.

The closest pumpkin ice cream pie recipe I could find was the recipe from the back of a can of Libby’s canned pumpkin. The last place I looked, of course. According to the manufacturer’s recipe, the ice cream and pumpkin are in separate layers, but that’s not how I remembered the pie. In my mind, it was a fluffy pumpkin ice cream cloud resting atop a graham cracker crust, the ice cream melted just so, which made the grahams deliciously soggy. How can I possibly remember this? Perhaps my brain filled in all of the tasty details. I decided to experiment with the Libby’s recipe, mixing all the ingredients together. Like my mother, I found myself taking extra tastes to make sure I had enough pumpkin pie spice. It tasted OK, but I reasoned it would taste even better once everything had time to meld and freeze. I took some pride in knowing that it looked like what I remembered. As I slid the almost-overflowing spring pan into the freezer, it occurred to me that it’s been over 40 years since I had that pie.