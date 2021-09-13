The fire still burns

The quaint little trailer in Chino Valley that my grandparents called home holds some of the best memories of my childhood. Family conversation in the living room, ice cream and game shows after dinner, watching Grandma complete a gargantuan 1000-piece puzzle, playing with Grandpa’s stash of toy cars and board games — these are moments I look back on fondly. But the best memories I have are of playing outside. Grandpa wouldn’t let his cane impede him when he went outside to play with his grandsons. His property seemed huge to me as a child, but he usually found the energy to follow us on whatever foolhardy crusade our wild imaginations had conjured that day. Otherwise, we could find him in his garage tinkering with tools, fixing an old CB radio or some other ancient thing he picked up from a yard sale. If I couldn’t tempt him into target practice with his BB gun or rides around on his “tractor” (his riding lawnmower which I consider to be my warmup to driver’s ed), we’d spend our time playing around with a remote-control toy. One day, when I was young enough to still make dumb choices but old enough to know better, I had the brilliant idea to fly his new remote-control helicopter into a big tree in the yard. The plastic rotors shattered into a million pieces and sent the poor aircraft tumbling down to earth like Icarus himself. Grandpa was understandably angry with me for a few minutes, but it didn’t seem to last. My brother and I had gotten some enjoyment out of it, even for a brief time, and I think what mattered most to him was seeing his grandsons happy.