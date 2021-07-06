The essentials: What to pack when the fire is coming

I continue circling the house with nervous energy, picking up and putting down items I deem essential at first, but then realize I am being foolish. A rubber eraser shaped like a squirrel that reminds me of my pediatric dentist. A ceramic hippo that my husband and I won with tickets from our first skeet ball game together during the summer of 1994. My cousin sends a note to remind me to grab family photos. Then I look for my husband’s family photos. I pick objects up and put them down. My question becomes not so much what is essential, but why do I think each of these items is essential?

I take a final sweep through the house but pause while scanning the bookshelves. There are too many books to try to save. There are also too many journals filled with my writing to take with us. This is the hazard of being a writer who has, since 7th grade, written everything by longhand and is about two years behind with transcription. The good news is that re-reading notebooks always yields interesting writing ideas. The bad: that I don’t remember the ideas in the first place and have write everything down. There are two bookshelves filled with journals and two file cabinet drawers with partially completed stories, poems and essays. Should I save any of this? What is essential?