The bins: Goodwill hunting

When I reflect on why my nostalgia for The Bins is so pronounced, I know that I was new to town, happy to be here but dislocated. I went to look through all that stuff for things that delighted me, and what I found was an unexpected social experiment that moved me. The Bins was a store where we all gathered to search, yes, but something larger was found in there. An unlikely lot of us created something without planning to, or maybe it had been there all along, and I had serendipitously stumbled into it. But it felt to me like I was part of making something there. Part of making a place where we didn’t judge. Part of making a place to play, a place where the silly was accepted, and the spontaneous was courted. This, I have come to know, is a rare and fleet-ing thing.