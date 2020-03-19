Strange days indeed: On choosing grace

Speed, obedience and precision are all fine and good, but amount to almost nothing when faced with real life: cancer, pandemics, social distancing.

Earlier this month, I had the first radiation treatment for the malignant lesion on my spine. This was a long process, in which I had to lie perfectly still while a heavy machine rotated around me like a mobile. I tried not to think too much about it, but when you’re laid up on a raised table under a huge radioactive beast for half an hour, you can’t help but think of how terribly far your health has fallen.

As the machine buzzed, I started to feel panic creeping in; I felt claustrophobic, as though I’d have to sit up, stop the treatment, ask for water and a valium. Then, without deliberate conjuring, Siddhartha leapt into my head: “I can think. I can wait.”

In the upcoming weeks and months, we’re going to have collective moments of panic, of claustrophobia. The stillness will sometimes feel unbearable, and the skills we’ve been taught to value (in the workplace, in school) will, at times, be rendered useless in light of our strange circumstances. We will need to resist our fear impulses, to root ourselves in peace wherever it can be found: in a glass of wine, FaceTime calls with loved ones, or in revisiting the wisdom of books that, like Siddhartha, maybe we’re burnt out on.

I firmly believe all human beings have the capacity to gracefully deal with the unimaginable. Grace is a choice, and all good choices come from good thinking. So maybe we can take advantage of these quiet, tense days to sharpen our ability to think. And when we feel like we can’t stand another day indoors, another day of isolation, we can remind ourselves, calmly, thoughtfully, “I can wait.”

Allison Gruber is an essayist and educator whose work has appeared in numerous literary journals including The Literary Review, Brevity Magazine, and The Sonora Review. Her debut collection of essays, You're Not Edith, was a Lambda Literary Award Finalist. She lives with her wife, Sarah, their menagerie of animals and teaches English and creative writing at Flagstaff Arts & Leadership Academy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0