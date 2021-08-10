Seek and ye shall find: If lost pet posters are the answer, what Is the question?

Now, 10 years after that first poster in Florida, I have collected about 100. As I’ve done so, I’ve brokered inner peace with an ethical entanglement. Was removing a lost pet poster from the public sphere increasing the probability that the pet and owner would not reunite? I suppose it is possible, but I don’t find it a realistic consequence. The common approach with lost pet posters is that more is better. Rare is the pet owner who makes one. Or two. After collecting the first few, I decided that the posters would not be forsaken and isolated into the dark folds of my file cabinet. They would be collected into a book — displayed and public — two aspirations the posters had when they were created. Even so, I knew why lost pet owners made their posters, but why did I find it so necessary to seek and collect them?