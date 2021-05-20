Returns: To nature, discomfort and the self

I think I’m late to the garden this year, although I’m not sure—I seem to have kept notes of everything last year except plantings. What I remember is that by the time I went to buy tomato starters last May, they were mostly gone. The person at one garden store shook her head sadly while telling me I was about two weeks too late. Because there was still frost at night, I thought I would have been too early. I guess time is only a construct when it comes to non-important daily activities, but necessary when it comes to nature. Or at least it matters more for tomato planting and less for flowers.

Last year I prepared a hasty garden bed adjacent to some overgrown lilacs in our side yard. I imagined it wouldn’t be too hard to pull up some of the leafy runners that were popping up just outside of the tumbling rock wall the previous owners had built, assuming rocks could somehow contain the lilacs. After a few hours of pulling and cutting runners, and several bags of soil, the tomatoes were in the ground and I was pleased with my efforts. Then, I read the details of the tomatoes: every variety would take 90+ days to produce fruit. That would bring us to…September by my finger calculations. Oh, well. I would do better next year, I promised myself.