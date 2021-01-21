Report from the Interior: Looking out at America through the eyes of dementia

My friend, Ann, suffers from dementia. This is the way I prefer to say it, rather than she has dementia. Having something implies an ownership of and intimacy with, a kind of never-ending entanglement that can but won’t be relinquished. It implies choice. If she has dementia, can’t she let go her grasp and unhave it? If she suffers from it, that’s her response to what she’s been given.

These are some of the subtleties that form around cognitive impairment: mincing words, deflecting the truth, becoming familiar with split-second grief. There is no good time to suffer from dementia, nor is there a good time to accompany someone who is suffering from dementia. It starts and cannot be stopped. It wears many masks and they appear and disappear. Something is said. It almost makes sense. It makes poetic sense. Maybe she’s being poetic? For the accompanist, as I call myself, there’s a constant call to bend and sway, take the temperature of the moment, be in this very moment because that’s the one we’ve got. It neither predicts the next moment, nor segues from the last. It is a Buddhist lesson—a life lesson—of the highest caliber. It is stunning, exhausting, sobering and sad.