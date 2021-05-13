Quit laughing, Keetra: A letter to the Class of 2021

Class of 2021, you have been so easy for me to love. I never had my own children (for this I am most grateful), so I had lots of room for you, and I have lots of room, going forward, for my future students in Tucson. What I will take with me from FALA, to the teens of Tucson, I will have learned largely from you. You, Class of 2021, taught me first how to be with 7th graders (when I walked into your 7th grade class, as your teacher, I had not so much as seen another 7th grader since I myself was a 7th grader—didn’t even know what y’all ate), how to be with teenagers, how to be with young adults, how to become a better, a bit more evolved, kind of Actual Adult. (Quit laughing, Keetra, this is terribly serious).