Punning my way through quarantine, one dad joke at a time

Q: What’s brown and sticky? A: A stick!

I’m a terrible joke-teller. I never remember the punch lines and I have a poor sense of timing. I’m the friend you patiently wait for as I try out three or four endings before giving up on the joke all together. But 20 years ago, my friend, Sarah, told me the stick joke and I wish I could give her a dollar for every time I’ve told it. It’s one of two jokes I can remember, the other also being from Sarah about elephants that I probably shouldn’t tell here.

I got serious about jokes around the time of the 2016 election. I hated to see family members and friends fight via social media. When I noticed people in my circle “unfriending” one another, I couldn’t think of what to do. Traditional avenues of discourse seemed to close overnight. Perhaps a common ground was something that would make people laugh no matter their political persuasion. I scoured the internet and found kid jokes. It seemed like a silly solution to an unsolvable problem, but jokes have the power to humanize and to remind us why we like each other in the first place.