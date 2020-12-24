Punctuating the Year That Was: The sense of an ending, and a beginning

Which is a way of saying that when it comes to remembering a Year That Was, as we are all doing now in our own ways, it is good to remember that the happenings we regard with an exclamation point might seem to others to close with a question mark at best, or perhaps an angry face emoji. Like the election outcome, for example. It left me and most of the people I know with a feeling of hope but seems to have convinced many millions of fellow Americans that the only way Donald Trump could have not won the election was by some equally mystical transubstantiation featuring Sharpies, rigged voting machines and the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, whose death seven years ago was apparently no impediment to meddling in this year’s vote.

It is with some trepidation, then, that I take up pen—or cursor, more accurately—to write that one of the principal exclamation points that I plan to remember for this year is a recent one that really did look something like a triple punctuation mark. I mean the three tall smokestacks of the Navajo Generating Station, built about the same time in the mid-70s when I was listening to Lehrer’s “Pollution” in our suburban living room: “Just go out for a breath of air/ And you’ll be ready for Medicare!” which meant that they were standing in place, seemingly permanent, well before I got to Page for the first time, in 1990. They were certainly there some 10 years ago when my friend Tim and I backpacked up the Paria River from Lees Ferry and took the steep Salsipuedes route out, a lengthy scramble up a sand dune that as we huffed and wheezed with heavy backpacks seemed to amply reflect the name originally given by the members of the Dominguez-Escalante expedition back in 1776: “Get out if you can.” We did, hauling our weary asses up over the final rocks, only to be greeted at the top, at dusk, by the site of the majestic power plant looming surprisingly close, its mercury vapor lights lighting up the evening sky more than the lights of the metropolis of Page itself.