On life: False normalcy and a not-so-quiet desperation

This new iteration of normal is something else—of learning skills as potential avenues for a new-to-me life. When I laugh about my bread-making, it is because public opinion has changed to make fun of those who are trying to bake without store-bought yeast. Few people want to acknowledge the comfort provided by an intellectual and physical activity which also provides nourishment. To call attention to this need for comfort is to acknowledge what others see as a personal weakness or flaw (hence, Tamagotchi metaphors) rather than confronting our true fear—that life will most likely never return to our previously-defined normal.

The author and artist Austin Kleon questioned our collective queasiness over our disrupted normal routines by asking why we’ve “rushed to fill the void with livestreams and podcasts and Zoom calls…” Left to our own devices, we may not want to imagine any new lives for ourselves. The old ways were predictable, comfortable. Now we have a choice to make. Do we take these ongoing isolation moments as a time to change the way we think and act, or do we fill our lives with busy-ness so we don’t have to spend time alone with our own selves? To observe the world around us now and to reflect on what we will no longer tolerate is to understand that we cannot go back to a time before.

The remaining crow feathers blow around in the dirt, returning slowly to the earth. Some have been carried away by the wind. I continue to water the lettuce for the rabbit’s benefit. I decide that I will not be the kind of human who will fight with, or against, nature. I don’t know much more than this right now. Sometimes, there are moments when I lose my breath wondering how to craft a new life without a template. The desperation I feel happens only when I think about the amount of time I believe I have left.

Stacy Murison’s work has appeared in Assay: A Journal of Nonfiction Studies (where she is a Contributing Editor), Brevity’s Nonfiction Blog, Hobart, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, River Teeth and The Rumpus among others. She holds an MA from Georgetown University and MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University where she now teaches composition.

