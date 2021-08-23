Old bones, good bones

In the photograph, my neighbor’s house is right there next to mine. It’s configured a little differently, with an overhang and a porch facing north to keep the house cool in the summer. And sure enough, when I stepped back and looked carefully at the present building, I saw the remains of a porch slab and front steps leading out to the street on the north side. People would come by on horseback or in one of those new-fangled automobiles, and sit a spell on that porch in the summer, and gossip and watch the neighborhood going about its business. Which is pretty much what we still do.

Many of our old houses are now sided with t111 panels, or stucco, or asbestos, or vinyl. Every now and then you see a run of old shiplap or clapboard, and even more rare, board and batten. But whatever the current clothing of a building, whatever its temporary skin, not far from the surface lie the bones of it, the frame and joists, the enduring foundation (mine is built like a sloppy stone wall, rock wed to rock by an abundance of cement). Old homes have good bones. Perhaps I’m more of an architectural orthopod than archeologist. I like to see what the body’s made of, the structure that keeps it upright, the idiosyncrasies that require the floor to sag. I’d be skirting the truth if I didn’t say how much I love an old house for its metaphoric qualities. The pipes that bring sustenance — water, warmth — and remove what we no longer need; the yellowed newspapers and rags, cast-offs finding purpose anew in insulating our walls; the floor that relaxes, that refuses the level and allows us the experience of imperfection; the windows that stick and groan, yet bring us breezes and birdsong; doors that offer us, yes or no, the world.