Moving democracy forward

I moved around the crowd taking photos, and everyone I asked was eager to be photographed, pleased that their message had caught my attention. A woman in her sixties carried a homemade sign that read: “I’m STILL protesting this sh**t?!” A man in a purple T-shirt raised a simple white-on-blue sign that read, “Respect Women,” while a gentleman in a Pro Roe T-shirt had some practical advice: “Against abortion? Get a vasectomy.” There were Betty White’s famous words: “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at Jiffy Lube,” and RBG’s eloquent paraphrasing of Sarah Moore Grimké’s words: “I ask no favor for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.” There were signs in Spanish and English, and a proud sign-bearer from the Satanic Temple. A few crude signs got you thinking, while the angry ones reminded us this isn’t a nicey-nice business. Many signs had words so familiar — the same words of decades ago — you had to wonder, is anyone listening?

And there’s the question: Is anyone listening? Why do we stand together and raise our voices if they go unheard? And the answer, to me, may be too simple but it’s the answer I have for now: We stand together to know we are not alone. That’s it. Results not guaranteed.

Down on the lawn I met a woman in her seventies carrying a well-made sign that might have been made years ago and stored in her closet for the time, this time, when she would inevitably need it again. Three words. Defend Abortion Rights. A clear message. Nothing fancy. To my surprise, she told me this was her first demonstration, that she had always been afraid to come out and advertise her beliefs. I asked her how it felt and she said, simply, “It’s time.” She looked happy, proud, as she moved around the crowd with her sign held high. She was not the frustrated woman, nor the angry one, nor the one who wanted to give the patriarchy a piece of her mind. She was a different kind of woman, a different kind of demonstrator, and she carried in her body, in the way she moved, the freedom she’d granted herself, which was and is the way to move democracy forward.

Margaret Erhart is a writer, teacher, traveler and landlady. Some of her favorite work has been as an artist-in-the-schools in Tuba City, as a firefighter and as a Grand Canyon hiking guide. She is the author of five novels and has published essays in a variety of magazines. To find out more about her work, take a look at www.margareterhart.com.

