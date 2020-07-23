More than tacos: On Silliness

Silliness: nothing smart, or of critical import, or particularly thoughtful, but a boon to the soul. Silliness: what reminds your 44-year-old self that you were once a child. Silliness: what allows you, for a moment, to forget you’re a cancer patient, that Trump is in office, that bills must be paid, dishes cleaned, suppers cooked. Silliness: it only works if it’s organic. Silliness cannot be forced like that last squeeze of toothpaste from the tube.

Much of this year, I’ve felt I’m learning to swim in a different way: how to swim through scans, blood tests, doctor’s appointments, a multitude of pills and shots and infusions, how to swim through the realization that this disease is hell bent on stealing my life. How to swim through the pandemic, through the reopening of schools, through the loneliness of quarantine.

There are no true goal posts this time—human or otherwise, but maybe there is an anchor in silliness: in singing “Oh Sherri” to the dog, in “modeling” pajama shorts for your wife, in watching The Bodyguard for the first time and realizing, aloud, “I’m way too gay for this movie.”

Yesterday, I watched Abe play in a sidewalk puddle. He jumped in and out, stretched his long body in the water (though I wished he wouldn’t) and I wondered if he remembered the Tucson trip, the water, the weightlessness. I wondered if he remembered the freedom of big blue pools, the sound of old music and laughter, the silliness.

Allison Gruber is an essayist and educator whose work has appeared in numerous literary journals including The Literary Review, Brevity Magazine and The Sonora Review. Her debut collection of essays, You're Not Edith, was a Lambda Literary Award Finalist. She lives with her wife, Sarah, their menagerie of animals and teaches English and creative writing at Flagstaff Arts & Leadership Academy.

