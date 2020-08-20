Monsoon dreams: Wake me up when it rains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s the second year in a row the monsoon has gone largely missing, which leads me to a dire if irrational thought: maybe the wall is working. Because the purpose of the wall has always been more than the practical matter of deterring people from crossing on foot. It’s been more about deflecting the whole idea of the South. It has been a symbol of how thoroughly many want not to be confronted with the reality of places where people with darker skin call home, where they live closer to the bone, where the indecipherable languages are always going to sound like a threat, where the very existence of so many diverse ways of living casts into doubt the easy certainty that ours is the best way.

And so I tend to think of the wall as inseparable from the way in which our own nation is the leader in changing the world’s climate, because the South is where the new pace of change is affecting lives more deeply than it is north of the border, at least for now, and it is largely the new unpredictability of drought and flood and famine that is sending poor people north in their desperation. And so from a certain point of view it makes sense to think of the wall, that desperate presidential declaration of might, as something like the giant ice wall in Game of Thrones, a bulwark so high and so mighty that it can even keep out the way the weather is changing down south.