Life without an umbrella

But I couldn’t sleep, and I bumbled through my days in a worse malaise than when we were all sequestered at home. And I couldn’t shake this feeling even after talking with some dear friends about my dilemma, which maybe I downplayed because I felt selfish worrying about my own happiness. It is hard to tell others how I really feel without thinking that I sound flakey and melodramatic – at least in my mind.

There is, of course, an in between place where many of us find ourselves and where I languished. For a few weeks, I told myself it would be just fine to keep doing what I’ve been doing regarding work, despite the aphorism that behavior as such leads to a form of insanity. I could make other changes in my life to balance my work compromises. As I was thinking through this decision, I also listened more closely to the world around me. First, a poet I admire said that every book he writes is different because he “distrusts anything that worked once before.” Next, a friend told me that her dream for me is that I would stop making myself “small,” and went into some detail to illustrate what that looked like from her perspective. Then, someone I knew only peripherally called to discuss a different teaching opportunity. I connected these moments together as a kind of grand message to myself. The human brain loves pattern, and mine put these three instances on the turntable of my repeating thoughts to make a new soundscape for myself: it was time to do something new. Again.