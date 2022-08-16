Letter from Home: The Open Arms of the West

On the day you rode out of town for the last time,

the west took you into her arms.

The stars in the kingdom

whirled overhead to light your way

as you rode

between canyons of red rocks.

Coyotes gathered along the ridge

to howl your name

into the great vastness that waited for you.

There were no more songs for you to sing,

no more tall tales to tell,

nothing save a solemn and gentle stillness to comfort you

as you rode on ahead

into the fading light of the sun.

I ran to the edge

to watch you suddenly slip

behind the black veil

on the distant horizon,

astride a horse kicking up

dust and grace

behind you.

Ten years gone.

There are arrows I carry around

stuck in my heart

every day and

ink and whiskey and regret

that run through my blood.

Ten years gone.

I wonder when my time will come

to bury my bullets and go

into that darkness.

On that day I watched you leave

I saw a fire in the distance

and I know you are waiting there.

I know the embers are dancing upwards,

carried on a wind towards Jerusalem.

I know there are too many of us

following that same trail you rode too soon.

Ten years gone, I raise a shot glass like the Eucharist

and I howl your name in harmony with a choir of coyotes.

I am knelt before the opened arms of the west and

she is holding me.