“We read to know we are not alone.” –C.S. Lewis

It’s a Thursday afternoon, halfway through the school year at Northland Prep where I taught for a few years when I first moved to Flagstaff. My 11th and 12th graders file in for their English Lit class.

“Are we reading today, Ms. Kelly?” Tyler asks as he holds up his copy of The Lovely Bones.

We are, I tell him. We’re about six chapters into Alice Sebold’s compelling book about a 14-year-old girl who is murdered and watches from heaven as her family wrestles with grief, unravels, reconstitutes, heals and thrives. Some chapters I assign as homework, and some we share by reading aloud.

We make a circle with our desks. The students open their books and lower their heads. The room hushes. One by one students read a paragraph or two aloud. We make a soft chorus of papery whispers as we turn the pages in concert. They are quiet and engrossed, their fidgety adolescent behavior silenced by the world they hold in their hands. I can hear their imaginations whirring.

We share as a group what most of us in adulthood consider a solitary activity—reading. The sensation of reading aloud with my students was a surprise. It was also the deepest joy I found in my two years of high school teaching.

My students squawked at the beginning of the school year when I told them we would be reading aloud. They said they were too old for it. It’s for babies, they said, grammar school kids. Behind their protests I heard fear. Fear of stumbling over words. Fear of not reading fast enough, smoothly enough. Fear of performing in front of their peers. Fear of judgement.

This is not a contest, I told them. Speed reading is an oxymoron. We are reading aloud to savor the book, to practice public speaking, to listen to the melody in language and to tap into the sense of wonder we had as children when someone read aloud to us.

They groaned after my explanation. Had I been one of them, I might have groaned, too. I was read to as a child but as soon as I went to school, I learned that reading is something you do alone. And reading had rules, according to my 5th grade teacher. Lots of don’ts: Don’t move your lips when you read. Don’t use your finger to keep your place on the page. Don’t go too slow or too fast. The teacher said that now that we were “big,” we were to read alone. Silently.

Even with all the rules, reading became one of my passions. At home I devoured Nancy Drew books and was drawn to the windows of the wider world that books gave me. I read to my nieces and nephew when they were little. I belong to book clubs, always have a paperback in my backpack, troll thrift store bookshelves. Reading has been for me what I’m sure it is for many—transportation, portal, lifeline, illumination. Writer Stephen King calls reading “the only proven method of time travel.” A librarian I know calls it virtual reality without the goggles.

I’ve spent most of my life as a university professor teaching storytelling. When I worked at NPA as a high school English teacher, I had two goals: to make writing a less stiff and daunting task and to encourage students to fall in love with reading. To that end, I approached both from as many angles as possible.

Though each of us labored individually, when we read aloud a particular atmosphere was created as we saw the characters, felt with them, followed them. They were in the room with us much more than they are when I read alone. When the mother in The Lovely Bones begins an affair with the detective investigating her daughter’s murder, my students were angry and disapproving. We laughed as the characters amused us and grimaced as we followed them through tough times. I called attention to sentences that resonated with excellent craftmanship. They tripped over unfamiliar words, and we reached for the dictionary to discern meaning. As we read together, we questioned, we commented, we talked back. The story became more potent, more alive. We were part of it, all of us.

Though my time at NPA was years ago, I think back on it with gratitude. I’m grateful for the way my reading life was enriched by reading aloud with my students. Their young, earnest voices were gorgeously tentative, and the room rippled with our shared discovery. As they took their turns and read aloud the words on the page, I filled with tenderness and felt the book—and the world—come alive for me in ways it never would have if I had been reading alone.