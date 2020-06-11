Letter from Home: On proper goodbyes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, I said goodbye to my seniors, the class of 2020. We gathered, social distance-style, at the Coconino County Fairgrounds. Graduates and their families decked out their cars like parade floats, tailgated with cake and sandwiches, and at the end of the evening each family turned on their headlights so graduates could step out of vehicles and throw their caps for all to see.

From the stage, where valedictorian and salutatorian made their speeches, where faculty (including myself) read letters parents, friends and loved ones wrote for their graduate, the scene was oddly beautiful: a checkerboard of cars strung up in holiday lights or plastered with pictures. Just beyond the parking lot, aspen trees and mountains.

Before the ceremony began, we saw each other for the first time in months—teachers, students, staff. Instinctively we rushed toward one another, then stopped as if struck by an invisible wall, and hugged air instead of hugging each other. This “stop hug” was agonizing, but like the trees and the mountains, we also had an epidemiological backdrop: COVID-19.

The protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death had just begun to reach their boiling point. A colleague, one of our history teachers who the seniors asked to speak, invoked Floyd’s name as she addressed them.