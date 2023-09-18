I consider my classroom a shame-free zone, meaning we are free to share our likes and dislikes openly and without (major) ridicule. We not-so-secretly talk about favorite television shows, appreciate pineapple on pizza, and even seem okay talking about the Yankees, although one set of students is pretty vocal about being Cubs fans. Before class, we listen to music, and students almost always choose what we listen to. I was seriously challenged in class last week when I asked my first group of students what their music selection was that day. A student in the back of the room had an immediate answer: “Disney!”

“What? Are you sure? How about Motown?” I asked, pulling up my Spotify account, scrolling for a good playlist.

“DISNEY!” half of the room shouted this time. I found a playlist that might work and pressed play. Saccharin-sweet music filled the classroom. I was about to make a snarky comment, breaking my own shame-free rule when I looked up from my podium. Almost everyone in class was singing, albeit quietly to themselves.

They knew all of the words.

I listened to them chatter between songs about favorite movies. Before seeing Frozen in the theater, the last animated Disney movie I saw was Beauty and the Beast in the early ’90s. And I only remembered the candlestick guest song. When I shared this information, the students were apoplectic. No, I’d never seen The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, or Moana. These are their cultural touchstone films—and music. Somehow, my friends and I missed Disney’s animated musicals and went right to Grease and music videos on MTV.

When Let It Go came on, I put Spotify on karaoke mode and danced around the classroom singing like a manic mediocre godmother. The students laughed outright or tried not to laugh, but some chose to belt the lyrics with me, too. When the song ended, a student entered the classroom and told us that he could hear us from outside and a half block away.

Sounds about right.

I had been thinking a lot about music this past week. A friend shared that her class is listening to songs about freedom while another friend stopped by to sing me her favorite Taylor Swift lyrics for that week. Another friend is selling her U2 tickets because her plans changed, which reminded me to belatedly thank a long-time friend for standing in line for almost two days to buy our tickets for U2’s Joshua Tree tour. My supervisor shared Mitski’s new album with me at the end of the week. Later that night, my husband bought us concert tickets for a gong orchestra performing in Flagstaff.

As much as I listen to music, I can’t really say what I love. A lot of times, there’s a unique experience that is tied to the music. My first concert when I was 10 was a performance of Holst’s The Planets. I thought this would make me a life-long classical music fan, yet I’m not. Although during a winter ice storm that closed my hometown of Rochester, NY for almost two weeks in the early 90s, I made my way to see a free performance by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra which shared their still-heated auditorium with the community. In Flagstaff, I go to concerts to support my husband, a percussionist, but also bring my Kindle to read during the performance. I really want to like classical music, and I do enjoy some pieces; but it’s never really stuck with me.

Like the students’ love for Disney music, I wonder if I prefer music from the 80s because of the novelty of music videos. I can remember the lyrics of a pretty dull song like Jeopardy by the Greg Kihn Band because of the video: a wedding that turns into a zombie massacre that turns back into a wedding. Or pretty much any Duran Duran song because of my deep and abiding crush on John Taylor playing the bass and looking pretty in his floppy mullet in every video. When I think of Michael Jackson’s videos, they were beautiful short films filled with dancing and the songs were almost secondary. In this, it can be that there’s an association between music and visual, whether animated or live action.

There is some music where being in the audience and seeing a live performance makes the experience. As I sat in the Coconino Center for the Arts listening to the Nakatani Gong Orchestra, I realized I could not have had the same experience listening to the music separate from the performance of the artists. In the case of this orchestra, comprised primarily of Flagstaff community members, this concert would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that can’t be replicated. The music, however, was unlike anything I’d ever heard in my life. At times, discordant, and at other times, harmonious, but definitely not a meditative evening that I had imagined when we read about the gongs.

I’m reminded of another discordant music experience. Once my Disney-singing students left class, the next group entered the room. “What are you listening to?” one student asked. I told them we had Disney on in the last class and that I had just left the station playing. They were quiet for a moment before the student suggested that we could listen to 80s rock. As I switched stations, a familiar guitar riff poured out and a small group of students shouted, “Back in black…” They, too, knew all of the words. I shook my head and went back to preparing for class, but not before thinking of a video of Angus Young dressed in his school uniform, shredding his guitar. It’s also my mom’s favorite song—I know, she’s always been cooler than me. Forty years may separate my life from the lives of my students, but the music lives on, crossing our paths, and giving us something in common to enjoy together.