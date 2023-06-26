Through a series of misunderstandings and perhaps willful ignorance, I find myself teaching a summer class: an anomaly for most teachers who relish time away from structured classes to recharge. Teaching in June and July meant that I’d be staying in Flagstaff rather than enjoying some far-flung adventure.

I know that many people love Flagstaff in the summer, and I do, too. Mostly. But my wandering heart needs time away from our mountain haven to return with a new appreciation for this place. I know it sounds odd to be in awe daily of the mountain views but still need time away, but that’s me. So I jumped at the chance to housesit for a friend who would be traveling for a week. It would be like a staycation but somewhere other than my house.

Perhaps, you’re like me. On the one hand, I’m always happy to be at home. But if I’m home for too long, I see every piece of missing grout in the kitchen, every scuff mark on the baseboards. It’s never a matter of fixing one thing at a time—rather a whole list of things that get overwhelming for me to the point where I feel paralyzed and can’t fix anything at all. Being away but still in town offered me a break from my house with the benefit of still seeing my friends and my husband.

As always, I had all kinds of plans for my house-sitting adventure. I packed a milk crate of to-be-read books, my laptop, a printout of my latest manuscript, and a bunch of my journals to re-read and annotate. After unpacking my suitcase and setting up a pseudo-office at my friend’s house, I made the mistake of sitting on her sofa. So clean, I thought, as I admired her artwork and pottery. I sunk deeper into the sofa cushions and rested my head on the arm. Her husband had written instructions for the television set up and I remembered his recommendation for Ted Lasso.

That night, I did something I hadn’t done since the height of the pandemic: I binged a whole season of a television show.

It was perhaps not an auspicious start to my housesitting gigs. Once I told friends I was house sitting, I was booked through to July and never really unpacked my car between houses except to do laundry. I followed the same pattern at each house: the to-be-read crate, office set up, notebooks stacked…

And then, a collapse on the sofa to binge The Night Agent. Then You. Then Queen Charlotte.

Oh, I did work in between. I prepared for my summer class lectures, I graded papers, and I did some other work for my job. At night, I walked my friends’ dogs in new-to-me neighborhoods, creating random lists of yard and house projects for my house as I explored each new side street. I was tempted several times during these house stays to write. I managed some scribbles here and there, but nothing like what I had hoped for this summer. The manuscript is unfinished and I’m about two months behind on transcriptions. I’m feeling sad tonight at my perceived wasted time these past two months.

Don’t we always do this to ourselves? Expect some idealized version to show up and do the work we’ve been wanting to do when, in fact, we are just who we are all of the time, now in a different location? This is how it works for me. The grand plan versus the reality. Somehow, I always expect it to be different. But whether I’m in New York City or Normandy or on Grand Canyon Avenue, I’m me and still find myself collapsing under the weight of daily life juxtaposed with my life as an artist. I used to be better at making art happen in the middle of the rest of my life. But now that my work life is closer to who I am, that I love my career as much as my writing, that’s not always the case.

I unpacked the car completely today and moved back home. The laundry is almost done. My papers are graded for class tomorrow. I typed this in my quiet back yard while my husband read in a chair next to me. The yard is greener than it’s ever been thanks to this winter’s moisture. In some ways, this is the most at peace I’ve been in several weeks as I settle back into “home.” At the same time, I also feel discombobulated. Regret over progress not made during my staycation has me overly focused on what I can accomplish this next month before school starts again. Will I let myself be distracted by the house projects I created on those walks in other neighborhoods, or can I convince myself that my writing endeavors are worth overlooking dishes piled by the side of the sink?

I like to think that I’ll show up differently having learned what I’ve learned so far this summer. That I’ll set my days with intention and accomplish what’s important to me. That I will appreciate sleeping in my own bed and walking the streets in my own neighborhood. There’s something between the idealized version of me and the couch-surfer I’ve turned into this summer. There must be space for both, but what that looks like, I’m not sure. Instead of being afraid of the unknown, I’m going to try to see this ambiguity as a kind of adventure. To enjoy or at least imagine the possibilities of what could possibly happen rather than worry about things not getting done.