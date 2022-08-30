Letter from Home: Here, now

The end of summer break comes just as the crickets are at their loudest outside of my bedroom window. I can’t fall asleep because I’m worried about meetings and preparations for the upcoming school year at our local university, so I breathe deeply using the cricket songs as a kind of sleep meditation. After another hour, I give up and get ready for the day, pouring an extra cup of coffee.

As I drive to work and park on campus, I watch families weighted down with blankets and desk lamps and skateboards, trying to avoid the fat rain drops from the daily monsoon deluge. My parents did the same for me some 35 years ago, also a cloudy day that was hot and humid. Back then, I had too many clothes and not enough books.

I’ll never forget my father wishing me well as he shook my hand. We were standing together at the curb of my new dorm, and I felt a sense of loss while he was still there. He reminded me that he expected I would have a job upon graduation and that moving home was not an option. Last summer I finally asked my dad what I did that made him not want me back home. He shook his head, perplexed. “I just never wanted you to be born and die in the same hometown,” he told me.

If only I’d asked him about that cryptic warning sooner. But then I wouldn’t be where I am today, here in Flagstaff.

My parents are much on my mind as this has been one of only two summers of my adult life not visiting them. The other year was the first year of the pandemic. My reason for missing them this year was a trip to France. When I made my plans back in March, it seemed critical that I leave the country for an extended period of time and not travel with anyone I knew. Now, it seems less important, and I can’t exactly recall all of the things I might have been running away from in the first place. Or maybe I was running toward something that is still not yet clear to me.

My mind drifted as I sat through meetings, turning often to my travels and my life since returning. I made notes, trying to stay engaged in discussions about the coming academic year. During a break, I found my colleague, Steve. We were conversing but seemed to keep missing each other—our points were close enough but not quite intersecting the way our conversations usually do. I was frustrated that I wasn’t being articulate and tired from the cacophony of so many humans in auditorium meeting spaces. When we paused our discussion, he showed me his wrist and a tattoo I had never seen before that read, “here.” I tried to listen to the rest of the story about a short poem and the plan for his next tattoo, which would read “now.” Here, now, he told me, is one of the shortest poems in the world. This much I remember.

Later in the day, my friend, Cody, noticing my distraction and overly-wide smiles at the large, public meeting, took the time to ask again what I learned during my travels. At first I thought I learned how to be alone, but I actually have a pretty good sense of that from being an introvert. The stories I tell from France often involve the generosity of the friends I stayed with and moments during my travels when strangers were kind to me. He’s asked me this question a few times now and when I reminded him of this, he smiles and tells me he knows. Because of his inquiries (and patience), I’ve been learning something else—that I’m not always present when I’m moving through my days. So, kindnesses may be missed because my mind is otherwise occupied. And, just as my father meant something different than what I heard and internalized, I’m not always clear on what exactly is happening in the world around me.

In the early evening, I leave the meetings and workday behind to visit the local pub. For a while, I sit at a table, listening to the clacking of pool balls and an occasional cheer from the players. My notebook is open, my pen hovering above a blank page, but there’s nothing to write. This happens so rarely that I sit there, mesmerized, and don’t notice a young man approach my table. He pulls out a chair and sits across from me, causing me to look up. I don’t recognize him as one of the regulars.

“Where you at?” he asks. I look around as though there’s someone else he’s talking to at this table. He asks again until I shrug and reply, “here,” as though my answer is obvious. He scoffs and points at my notebook and my half-finished cider.

“Nah. You somewhere else. You feel me?” He talks to me for a while about visiting Flagstaff for a job and shows me pictures of his wife and daughter. When I pick up my cider again, he smiles and knocks the table with his knuckles, telling me that I’m all right before he returns to his friends and pool game. I’m not sure I believe him but transcribe part of our conversation in my notebook. Finally, something to write.

In my stories of France and this story at the pub, I reflect on how a stranger can see more of who we are at a particular moment than we can understand about our own selves. But when I think about my friends who are trying to listen to me right now and tell me their own stories, they are also noticing that I may not quite be here. They are trying to bring me back, helping me remember what it feels like to simply be here, now.