As I write this essay, crows fly overhead, caw-cawing into dusk while an ice cream truck plays its siren song of Drumsticks and Buried Treasures and Bomb Pops. It reminds me not of my own childhood but of driving through my neighborhood a few weeks ago and encountering the ice cream truck. A couple in their 50s proudly held their popsicles in the air and danced in the middle of the street singing, “We have ice cream!” while neighbors across the street stood in their driveway, raised their beer cans and sang, “We have beer!”

Both are winners in my summer food delights book.

If I had such a book of summer food delights, French vanilla ice cream would top the list but only while consumed in the backyard of my grandmother’s house. We’d sit at her picnic table, the one she fastidiously repainted green every year, and stir the ice cream into a creamy cold soup. Other days, we’d drive to Carvel’s to order vanilla custard ice cream in cake cones. The shop was air conditioned, and we’d stay inside as long as we could. When it got too crowded in the shop, we’d finish our cones in the car with the windows rolled down, trying to catch every rivulet of the melting ice cream as quickly as we could.

When I recently ate in my car, I was tired and hungry and just wanted something that would be warm and gooey. No ice cream this time, but rather, a stop at a fast food chain that offers burgers with a royal pedigree. As I waited for my burger, I took in the sights across the street. The restaurant that had been vacant for years was gone and in its place, a chain link fence, two orange construction cranes, a partially completed wooden building frame and a sign that proclaimed, HERE SOON: In-N-Out Burger.

Now, I know some of you are super-excited about In-N-Out, and I’m not here to disparage the chain. But, you know, maybe I will just a little bit. Not In-N-Out per se, but the idea of more chain restaurants in Flagstaff. Before I get on my high horse, let’s remember that the idea for this essay came while I was sitting at the drive through window at Burger King, a burger chain, which is across the street from Five Guys, another burger chain, and down the street from Chili’s, arguably another burger chain. I can chuck a French fry out of my car window (although I wouldn’t) and hit at least one of three burger joints; soon to be four. And I’m not including local burger places like Grand Canyon Brewing (also across the street and behind Five Guys) or Bun Huggers down the road.

Let’s face it: sometimes, nothing will satisfy the little hole in our bellies like some fast food. This was my justification as I waited at the drive through window. As I drove home, I began to shame spiral, thinking of how the worst thing I could do for my body, and the environment, was to eat fast food. The pages of Fast Food Nation and a few articles about the artificial flavoring and scents that comprise my favorite burger experience shuffled through my mind. But within minutes of the salty, fatty food touching my tongue, I found myself euphoric (I know, another chemically induced byproduct). I shared my experience on social media and asked friends to divulge some of their favorite “bad” foods.

The list is too long to appear here, but I will say that I have decided to go on a little Flagstaff fast food tour to try Sonic cheese sticks, cheese curds from Freddy’s (I sense a theme amongst friends) and a burger from Lucy’s, a place I haven’t tried yet. Other foods that made the list included deli seafood salad, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese (with several augmentations) and bologna and American cheese sandwiches as well as Doritos, Top Ramen and any kind of potato (fried, boiled, mashed). My husband weighed in with his favorite, candy corn.

As each friend wrote about what I was labeling as “bad” food, I wondered how bad any of this food really is. There’s something about each of these foods that calls to us. In my case, it was a day where I needed some comfort. In the film, Mall Cop, the main character sings a song about how peanut butter is like spackle for his broken heart. Although my heart was not broken, the cheeseburger, fries and diet soda filled the void I felt that day after too many meetings and not enough food. What was more fulfilling though were the conversations I had with my friends about food over the next few days.

Although I thought some part of this essay would malign chain restaurants, hearing these stories from friends reminded me that each restaurant has its place. When I used to travel a lot for work, a colleague preferred to eat at a chain restaurant the first night and then have a food adventure the next. I was opposed to eating at Olive Garden my first time in Tucson but saw my friend’s wisdom of eating something familiar after a long day of travel. One could argue that we could be anywhere in the United States and have the same dozen or so restaurants within a square mile. That’s true. It makes for some dull food travel experiences sometimes. However, it can also make us feel more comfortable seeing some golden arches while driving in an unfamiliar place.

And, although the ice cream truck finally departed our neighborhood, I’m reminded that I have never been to a Dairy Queen. There was some debate amongst friends between cherry-dipped and chocolate-dipped cones. I guess I’ll just have to visit another drive-through window and see for myself. Instead of telling myself that my choices are “bad,” I’m going to go for the experience. As long as I don’t eat an Oreo Blizzard every day, I should be okay. Right?