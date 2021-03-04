Let me tell you: The stormy birth of story

Milk on the move. Video by the author

Who among us has not been comforted by the words, Let me tell you a story? In my family it was my father who held the talking stick. He was not only a brilliant exaggerator, but he and his three brothers learned the gift of Blarney from their mother who learned it from her Irish grandfather who, we were told, did a short shift as the mayor of New York City. This honor was bestowed on him after he jumped from a ferry to save a woman overboard in New York harbor. You see? Already the stories are piling upon stories, which makes the truth of any one of them indistinguishable from fiction.

My father and his brothers were old pros at storymaking. As young men with more reputable things to do but no will to do them, they rented costumes and cameras and spent summer evenings shooting a series of kitschy home movies. My siblings and I starred in a classic called Blood and Guts. But as we got older and more self-conscious, we no longer wanted to play the role of characters in Dad’s movies, and we were tired of populating his stories. We were grumbling teenagers, a tad self-righteous, offended by any untruth. We’d protest, call him out, and slowly, kid by kid, Dad lost his audience and we lost our place in the family pantheon. Our statues disappeared from the hall of legends and we became tragically ordinary.