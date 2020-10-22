Lemons without lemonade

Since conquering bread baking and growing a handful of tomatoes, my brain and hands are onto other projects. What I should be doing is applying myself to my writing, perhaps finishing the young adult novel I started seven years ago—or the essay I began back in May. But the thought of sitting down and putting in any work on something that I can’t eat later gives me pause. I remember my dream again, this time only the part about the lace blouse and my hair in a bun. What if I was supposed to live in another time, writing and doing domestic experiments, but I am trapped here in this time? Does time matter at all anymore?

I continue to learn that my ongoing discomfort is tied to understanding my life up until the pandemic. I thought my world was organized, complete and understandable. I operated within the strictures of my work and my relations to others I encountered. And as much as I appreciated this kind of normalcy from the “before time,” I often wished for something abnormal to happen to me. My wishes varied but were frequently tied to time travel. Perhaps my mind has always been a terrible combination of reading too much science fiction and Jane Austen, if there can be such a thing. When I remember my lemon dream and superimpose it onto my life now, it seems there is a convergence about to occur between my life and Lizzie Bennet’s. Now is one long post-season cycle, where winter is coming and there are fewer and fewer visitors and journeys on which to embark. And it would be like any other Regency or Victorian novel setting except that this is a different kind of ‘20s where I am here and now, but unstuck.