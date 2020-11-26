Leaving Flagstaff: On trying to save your own life

I was sitting, waiting to have my blood drawn after a morning in which I’d been given the wrong time for a scan. Basically, I was having the kind of day where I was dealing with the typical, stress filled nonsense from the same healthcare system (to be unnamed) that I’ve been dealing with since I first found a bump on my back last November. In re: what I mean by “typical nonsense”—I found a tumor on my back in November, saw my doctor days later, did not get my biopsy results until January; my biopsy results, revealing that my breast cancer was back, were delivered to me via the “patient portal” messaging system. I’m not trying to burn bridges or avenge anything, but the American healthcare system can and should do better by its patients. (Just as I’ve been ranting that the American education system can and should do better by its students.)