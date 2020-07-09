'Into the Wild,' indeed: We’re all off the map now

I’ve been thinking about Into the Wild not just because of the photos of what had come to be called the “Magic Bus” being airlifted—a step the state of Alaska took because officials felt too many other young wanderers were venturing to the bus in a sort of homage to McCandless, and some of them too died in the process—but because in the days before the pandemic and before the budget cuts I used to teach a first-year seminar class about risk, and Chris McCandless was one of its stars, and if there is something that all of us have been thinking about a lot lately it is of course risk, both how to assess it and how to determine what level of it we are willing to abide.

McCandless’ story was the perfect entry point into stimulating discussions about these questions. Does a 20-something have the right to risk and ultimately lose his life in the pursuit of a deeply felt but also deeply hazardous ideal of spending a summer alone in the wilderness? Well, perhaps—but was it OK that in doing this he cut himself off from his family, not letting them know where he was or what he was up to? What responsibility did he have to those who loved him? How ought we balance personal desire with social obligation? How do young men and young women differ in their answers to these questions, and how do those answers differ from those of older people? The questions gained an additional poignancy when after discussing the book and the movie we walked over to the county sheriff’s office for a look at the equipment the volunteer search-and-rescue team uses to try to save outdoor adventurers from their own risk-taking in the tumbled backcountry of Coconino County, and heard from the officer in charge that the search-and-rescue work itself poses considerable risks to the would-be rescuers. Try as we may to be free-standing individuals—and among the world’s nationalities Americans probably try harder to do so than anyone else—we remain tied into a tight knot of relationships and responsibilities. Even those we try to run from. Or maybe especially those we try to run from.