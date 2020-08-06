Into the crucible: Confessions of a summer starlet

We were mesmerized by trains. The forlorn cries of the train woke me most nights, the lament of a lone machine hurtling through darkness. The pounding wheels gave me goosebumps; they still do. Some evenings we kids would put a penny on the track, and after the Erie Lackawanna went by we’d find a squashed piece of copper, too hot to hold. It was terrifying and exhilarating to be in the presence of such a swift and complete transformation: a penny was no longer a penny. This was our first deep dive into the crucible.

When the day finally came to film the finale of Blood and Guts, the temperature spiked at 102 degrees under an anemic New Jersey sky. The summer was almost over. We were thinking of other things—school and friends—and we weren’t much in the mood for killing off our mother. We knew the movie was a story and every story had an ending. We knew our father had researched the Erie Lackawanna timetable—in fact, he held it in his hand—and that our mother wouldn’t actually be tied to the tracks, she would only be wrapped in rope. We knew her screaming was only some first-rate acting, and we certainly knew the tomato juice we were instructed to lap up wasn’t her blood. We even knew that had the movie been shot in black and white, we would be spooning up Bosco chocolate syrup instead of that terrible tomato juice. We knew these things, and yet we hesitated. Act happy, said my father from behind the camera. Jump up and down. But our performance wasn’t any good that day. We were puffy-eyed from crying as we went through the motions.