Inflection points: End of a long drought

Sometimes it seems like one sentence is enough for an essay.

No, I don’t mean that one. Or this one. I mean one like this:

Yesterday morning, Saturday morning, I went outside on the patio and it had sprinkled a bit in the night and the air felt so much more alive than it has in many weeks, and within the next hours the election results were announced—the latest, most definitive ones—and the month’s first winter storm blew in its with rain and sleet and snow.

Joe Biden called them “inflection points” in his speech that night—the moments in time when a narrative shift happens that is significant enough to represent a change in a society’s trajectory. An inflection point is a knee joint, a pivot when things move off in a new direction. Or at least have the potential to. An inflection point carries a world within it, linking as it does its dense concentrate of the past with tantalizing future possibilities.

And after a dry summer and a dusty, too-warm fall I carry deep within me the hope that a November storm—even a small one like the one that was huffing and sleeting outside our living room while we watched Biden’s speech—will be an inflection point, only a prelude to a big walloping winter of heavy snows that recharges springs and aquifers and spirits.