In the interest of otherness: Living left in a right-handed world

Scissors. Are problematic. My strategy, and the strategy of many of my ilk, is to learn to cut right-handed. In fact, lefties have a high incidence of ambidexterity, not because we were born with equal ability in both hands, but because we’ve had to adapt. (Bias note: ambidextrous contains the Latin root for “right,” and means skillful on both sides, whereas ambisinistrous derives from the Latin root for “left,” and means clumsy on both sides.) It’s possible in this modern world to find what are sensibly called left-handed scissors, but you better bring your own to the party because you won’t find them in common use.

The same may be said about baseball mitts—it’s always BYO. I was a little squirt when I got my first mitt. I did all the things my brother’s friends said to do: drenched it in neatsfoot oil, put a ball in the pocket and wrapped the mitt with string to shape it, and put it under my mattress for a week. I couldn’t have been happier that first day out on the diamond. I was proud to be placed at first base where my mitt worked like a magnet. But then, as the weeks went by, I never left first base. I never felt the glory of catching a pop fly, or striking someone out, or scrambling at shortstop. A perennial first baseman, that was me. Such is the fate of a summer league southpaw.