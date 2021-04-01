Heart cracks: On the wonderful unthinkable

All of these descriptors and more (in German or Mandarin, perhaps) can describe the fierce and frightening empowerment that comes from making actual, thoughtful, healthy choices.

So much has happened—to me, to all of us—since I started writing this column some two (or more?) years ago—wonderful things: Abe lived, I lived, if you are reading this, you lived.

Awful things happened, too. We have lost so much—more than our hearts could bear, but bear these unthinkable losses, they did. Our hearts broke and broke, and they did the unthinkable: they rebuilt themselves. Cracks glowed, networks of crack grew and grew in our hearts and extended to other hearts and we began to share stories of how we have survived up to this point.

Some people will remain broken-hearted forever. Forgive them, and you and your cracked up heart should just move in the only possible direction: forward.

Some readers may blame the “heart cracks” paragraph on AA (of which I am a grateful member) and some will blame that paragraph on seven years living in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Both are correct sources of blame, but not the exclusive sources.