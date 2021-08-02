I was hooked. I went from barely being able to hold the barbell above my head to learning how to bench press with proper form. My lazy 20-minute walking mile turned to a comparatively brisk 12-minute jog/walk. And, while I still haven’t figured out the eating problem, my weight dropped to the lowest it had been in years.

It was hard work, but it was also invigorating. Even if I came into the gym with a bad attitude, I always left feeling great. I wasn’t thinking about anything except maintaining a steady descent on the back squat or controlling my breath on the bench press within a few minutes of starting.

It was simple: just move the weight, then move it again, then move it again. The rest of the world didn’t exist at that moment. I was making progress, and even incremental progress was having an impact on my mental health.

“You’re another day stronger; another day harder to kill,” Jesse often said at the end of each workout, accompanied by a requisite fist bump.

But then it all stopped.