Gray matters: It’s the color of the year

In 2014 I was living overseas. I had not yet had the time to suss out a recommendation for a hair salon, but hair coloring is needy habit, demanding monthly hits of time and money. After selecting a random salon for a cut and color, I walked out two hours later with a ghastly color misfire or miscommunication. I looked clownish and felt indentured. Coloring had become oppressive and costly, and as I wept in front of a shop window where I stared at my reflection, I decided that was it. What was I doing and who was it for?

It’s been seven years since then. I went gray that year I lived overseas. I cut my hair short, watched the coffee bean brown color emerge that I had not seen since my 30s, and discovered the streaks and flecks of silver around my face. When I returned to the States I immediately colored it again; I think of it like break-up sex. One last time and after that, it was over and done. Sometimes I am still surprised when I see myself in a photo. Sometimes I fantasize that I color my hair again. But why would I do it and who would it be for?