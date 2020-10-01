Ghost hikers: Fading marks on the land, and in the mind

There are stories all across the land, and when we choose to tell one we set a course and decide which path to follow and which ones to walk past. We call that set of choices a narrative. Sometimes the possible paths are practically infinite, like the myriad ways to pick a route through the streets of downtown Chicago. Sometimes the land chooses the route for us in advance, like the Bright Angel Trail zippering its way down through the neatly cleaved cliffs of the Bright Angel Fault.

The trails are there to get us from Point A to Point B, but we know they have a larger meaning too. Aboriginal peoples in Australia are famous for their songlines, their spoken or sung stories that link the present day to the distant past Dreamtime when the land was first peopled, the tales of creation and conflict and persistence following the terrain of dune and watercourse and mulga woodland and spring and billabong, the detailed information about how to find food and water and shelter in a tough environment encoded into the telling, so that walking the path on the ground calls forth an entire suite of place-grown knowledge vital to both physical and cultural survival, just as relating the stories back in camp calls forth in initiates the detailed sensory and muscle memory of the terrain. Meaning grows from the land just as the land itself as a deeply understood home may be said to grow from the meaning of the stories.