Finding our way in the dark – Sextants, telescopes and a mother’s advice

Among my mother’s possessions when she died was a wooden box, a box exactly the size of the one in which we buried her ashes. It had a sticky latch, a latch that seemed to tell us no, not yet, there are other tasks to take care of. So for weeks the box sat where it had always sat, under a table — a handsome mahogany table — beside a bookcase filled with dozens of books written about cruising the Maine coast. On top of the bookcase was a stack of every navigational chart imaginable from Block Island to Penobscot Bay and on up to New Brunswick. My parents were enthusiastic sailors.

But they weren’t just sailors, they were night sailors. They took classes at an organization called the Power Squadron where both of them soon became instructors. My father’s title was “Commander,” my mother’s was “Lady Proficient.” The Power Squadron never had a woman instructor before Mom came along, and they and their bylaws were seriously lacking in imagination. Mom’s favorite class to teach was Celestial Navigation. She was a math major and found in the skies another source of mathematical beauty. If you knew how to read the stars you would never be lost, and if you knew how to use a sextant you would know your exact position on the globe and be able to steer your ship toward certainty.