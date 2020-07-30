Finding equanimity in a pandemic: Ego, sourdough and mindfulness

My test during this pandemic is the same: to let go of my ego and to assume the best of others. Reconfiguring my thinking from assuming others are willfully ignorant and harmful will take some time because the messaging around us says that one side is good and the other, bad. One side is right, the other wrong. In general, we all want the same things—our health and the restoration of what we think of as a normal way of life. In a lot of ways, my reactions to the pandemic remind me of a group project where each of us feels like we’re carrying the workload alone. It’s more like we’re all contributing to the project, but because we can’t point to a specific piece and say, “I wore a mask, I saved us!” it feels as though we are alone and that our efforts are not recognized. Here’s my ego creeping in. Thinking well of others is easier for me right now. Letting go of my ego—that sense that I know better or more than others—feels like letting go of some of my intelligence and self-worth. But I must be mindful every day that this is the work ahead of me now. My mantra is something like: Deep breaths. Think well of others. Make more sourdough bread.