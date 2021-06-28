Feeding the fire

I was a kid at the circus the first time I saw someone eat fire.

The circus tent was darkened and a man stood on stage in a circle of light. He wore a sparkly jacket, removed his hat, bent his head back dramatically and used what looked like barbecue skewers to insert balls of fire into his mouth. He closed his lips around each fireball and poof! The fire was gone.

It was creepy and thrilling. I also didn’t get it even though I joined in the applause. People eating fire? Why? Doesn’t fire burn you? Aren’t we supposed to be afraid of it?

It didn’t win me over, but fire eating has wowed people for thousands of years. As far back as 133 B.C. there is written record of a fire eater named Eunus. Eunus lived in Sicily and, though enslaved, he engendered respect for his reported ability to receive messages from deities while he was asleep and awake. To gin up support for a rebellion that he said was backed by the gods, Eunus made a small fire in a nutshell and tucked the shell into his mouth. He stood before a throng and breathed out smoke, sparks and spikes of fire.

It worked. He rallied the troops, freed the slaves and became king. This, however, should not be considered a prudent activity to jump start a career as a political activist.