False narratives: On what's supposed to happen

We named the puppy Abe. He was eight weeks old. The pandemic was already in full swing, and I wore a homemade face mask when we visited the breeder’s place in Prescott. We brought him home—he chewed cords, socks, chased the cats. He barked for our attention, liked belly rubs. A week later, he got sick: parvo. At the vet’s, I cried my way through my cloth mask as the doctor gently explained that, given his young age, it was difficult to say whether he’d live or die.

Abe’s condition worsened. This did not fit with the story I had told myself, the one about getting cancer again, the one about my dog dying, the one about “given the fact that this year has been so unforgiving, the puppy must live.”

Two days after admitting him to the veterinary hospital, my wife received a call saying we might want to come and say goodbye. I didn’t want to go. I didn’t think, in a year of such loss, my heart could take saying goodbye to a puppy.

Abe was in isolation with other parvo-infected dogs. Sarah and I were asked to put on gowns and gloves, and I held his limp body, told him, “I respect your decision, but I’d really like it if you decided to stay with us.” Meaning: I’d really like it if this story ended the way I want it to end, the way I’ve told myself it’s supposed to end. We need to believe in “supposed to.”