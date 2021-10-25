Facing fear – or how I learned to stop worrying and love “Dune”

Except I kept thinking about it. I couldn’t stop thinking about it. In total, I read 25 books last year, but none managed to occupy my mind like Dune. Every day, I’d find myself fixating on a different point of its seemingly incomprehensible plot, obsessing over a minute detail of its expansive and strange world building, or attempting to understand the many dream sequences and visions that motivated its characters. I slogged my way through David Lynch’s much-maligned film adaptation. I watched the acclaimed documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune, the story behind Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed attempt to get Dune made in the 70s and how its concept art influenced everything from Blade Runner to Star Wars to Alien. I poured over lore videos on YouTube and dug myself deep into the 30,000 years’ worth of world building and history Herbert crafted. I discussed the novel at length with friends who were also experiencing it for the first time. Like all who ingest the novel’s infamous drug, spice, I was addicted, and it was uncontrollably changing something in my mind.

By this point, I was still quite dismissive of the Dune fanbase. To me, it was a novel with some interesting ideas suffering from a botched execution. The fans were simply looking at a heavily flawed, albeit influential novel through rose-colored glasses, ignoring other landmark novels that had come along in its wake. It wasn’t until I stumbled onto the SyFy channel original miniseries adaptation that Dune clicked for me. Truth be told, it’s not a great miniseries. Its acting performances could charitably be described as “wooden,” its sets and effects were laughable even for early 2000s television, and the less said about the bizarre costume designs the better. However, the miniseries was, above all else, a thoroughly faithful adaptation of Herbert’s work. Finally, all the pieces were falling into place for me. I was able to see the political backdrop the story was set against, the philosophical and religious themes came to the forefront, and the truly harrowing ways Herbert deconstructed the hero’s journey were now apparent to me. After finishing the miniseries, I had made up my mind: I would give Dune another shot in 2021, and afterward, maybe even give the sequels a go.