Eyes on Burma: A portrait of a people and their country

And in contrast to it all, the short trip we made to a beach on the Andaman Sea, unbeknownst to us an R&R resort for the military. It was the only place something was stolen from us—a pair of flip flops, though the thief left his or her old ones behind in an unnegotiated trade. It was the only place where we, two foreigners, two white women, experienced catcalls. Nowhere else in the country were we singled out as women, and nowhere else was our trust and naivete exploited. Nowhere else did we feel unsafe. The loss of the flip flops weighed on us for the rest of the trip.

We were glad to get away from that seaside resort with its undertones of unpredictability and power, a place where no one swam in the sea, and we returned to Rangoon where a family emergency cut short our travels. We had planned to go stand with the crowd that gathered once a week in front of the home of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Her activities were sharply restricted at the time, but on Wednesdays her military keepers permitted her to appear on her balcony to give a short talk to the people of her country. It is one of the few lasting regrets of my life that I didn’t get to experience the sight and sound of The Lady, as she was fondly called. With the recent military coup she has once again disappeared from sight.