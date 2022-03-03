Ephemera at the end of the world

A childhood memory of hiding under my desk, hands over head, ready for the bomb.

A paper cup filled with coffee and milk and swirls of chocolate.

A pair of rainbow-colored go-go boots that I will never own.

Scientists discover that, after decapitation, sea slugs can regenerate their hearts in about one week.

A childhood memory of a button. Of buttons.

A list of possibilities of how the world will end.

A gnome, smiling with finger salutes.

Sea slugs have a “breakage plane” in their necks, the same as lizards at the base of their tails.

A childhood memory of a starfish, prone, scalpel in my hand.

An illustration of a human brain.

A messenger running between hemispheres, east and west.

Now what happens?

A memory that each moment—

A breakage plane along the corpus callosum.

Situate. Regenerate. Tomorrow is a new day.

The oatmeal. The milk. The arms pushing the grocery cart.

Stacy Murison is a Flagstaff-based writer. Her work has appeared in Assay, Brevity’s Nonfiction Blog, Flash Fiction Magazine, Hobart, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency and The Rumpus among others. You can find her work at stacymurison.com or follow her on Twitter, @StacyMurison.

