Digital: On returning to school in 2020

But then there’s the song’s final refrain: “Don’t ever fade away.” Many a rock band before and since Joy Division has implored us ‘tis better to burn out than fade away, but in Ian Curtis’ mouth, the lyric sounds like an agonized, urgent plea.

It’s so easy to disappear into the convoluted tapestry of this moment in history, to get quiet, to turn off, to go inside. To fade away.

Last week, I saw something beautiful on Zoom (which I sometimes call “Gloom” only because I loathe the truth it represents): I saw bright young people who were awake, smiling, ready-for-their-close ups at 8:45 a.m. People can talk down about “today’s youth” all they want, but I have the good fortune to know what beautiful, resilient creatures they are. And yes, they are confused (who isn’t), but they are optimistic because they know what some of us older folks have forgotten: optimism is the only choice. Not idiotic “I don’t follow politics because it makes me sad” cowardice, but the kind of optimism that pays attention. The kind of optimism that turns around and says, “How did that work out for us? What should we get rid of? What should we bring in the move?”

My students don’t want their futures or their country to fade away, they only want the rest of us to glance back, look forward and change accordingly. (They also still sometimes show up late, send me memes, groan at my “teacher jokes.”) They’re definitely not fading away. So if you need some inspiration, look no further than the kids in our community, and if that doesn’t work, you can always heed the advice of a Manchester goth-punk singer from the early ‘80s: “Don’t ever fade away.”

Allison Gruber is an essayist and educator whose work has appeared in numerous literary journals including The Literary Review, Brevity Magazine and The Sonora Review. Her debut collection of essays, You're Not Edith, was a Lambda Literary Award Finalist. She lives with her wife, Sarah, their menagerie of animals and teaches English and creative writing at Flagstaff Arts & Leadership Academy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0