COVID-days dispatch: Uncertainty is the new norm

Doesn’t this time, too, feel like we’re supposed to go on, business as usual, like we did in 2001? Somehow, we’re pretending we don’t have families who need us, or that we’re not on the verge of losing our jobs, or that our friend won’t lose her apartment before her unemployment benefits begin. The people of Italy sing to each other from balconies while the waters in the Venice canals turn crystal clear. Meanwhile, we spend our days on eight-hour conference calls between runs to the store to see if toilet paper is back in stock.

Well, the “good” news here is there are at least two things that are different from that September. I’m actually grateful for social media, which we didn’t have in 2001. At least we can keep up with each other and share resources. The second is that we can talk about how we feel. I remember the fear I experienced on the DC Metro about a month after the 9/11 attacks. The rail cars stopped between stations and went dark. The conductor couldn’t tell us what was happening. People sobbed quietly. When the lights went back on, we all pretended everything was normal. I got off at the next stop and sat on a bench shaking for almost half an hour, willing myself to get on another train so that I could get home. I’ve only ever told a few people that story, ashamed of what I deemed an overreaction at the time. It seems now that we can share our feelings of anxiety and uncertainty a little more openly, which maybe is as close to feeling “normal” as we can.