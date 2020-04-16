Broken the speed of the sound of loneliness: Remembering John Prine

I can just picture the young John whistling along on his mail route with a notebook and a pen. He reminded us that songs live inside all of us; they can be jostled into existence by any repetitive, monotonous task. This inspired me to write my first songs while moving endless shovel loads of dirt as part of a trail crew in the Grand Canyon.

I only saw John Prine perform live once in my life, at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in 2012. I will never forget the power of his presence on that stage. Even though he looked shrunken and small in his two-piece suit and his voice bore scars from bouts with cancer, he still sang his heart out. There was a moment when he surprised us by setting down his guitar and dancing around the stage with a wry smile on his face. I felt a sense of communion in that crowd of 12,000 people, as if we were all kneeling together and receiving a precious morsel of profound truth and almighty love. He didn’t so much perform as he did testify about the dark side of the human experience—we are lonely, in pain, addicted, in and out of love, growing old and bored. Yet, we are getting through it, even laughing it off and, in some cases, as he sang with Iris Dement in “In Spite of Ourselves,” “We'll end up a-sittin' on a rainbow.”