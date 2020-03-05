Borders: Ruptures in space and time

In late afternoon the early winter dusk came in and we locked the door, and the gate. The hunting hawks and scrounging vultures were replaced by great horned owls that played winter games of courtship, counter-hooting from the telephone poles and chasing one another through the fading light. The birders gave way to Border Patrol agents who also were playing a game of cat and mouse with biological visitors from the south. They didn’t seem much concerned with people crossing over to work, or maybe there weren’t too many of those right after New Year’s. No, they were fixated on smugglers.

This morning we arrested six guys over on Ortiz Road, one of the agents told me one morning. His name was Cameron. Pale blue eyes, short-cropped law enforcement haircut, Texas drawl. 4 a.m. Between them they had 150 pounds of pot. The guy in front was holding a .22 pistol and he’s lucky he didn’t get popped. We found them because of the motion sensor that we have out over by the levee.

Rose had already told me that there was a good deal of nighttime traffic coming through the preserve. They usually stay away from the visitor center, she said. But you should probably sleep inside.