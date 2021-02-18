Bob, Nebraska: This must be the place

And I’m not talking about American schools in the ‘50s and ’60s. I’m talking about the ’80s, the ’90s, right now.

American education was designed with the white, heterosexual, male ego—not with all of humanity—in mind. I can no longer accept this.

We are well past needing to “feel our feelings” as a country. We need to get down to the work of reparations—look the word up, research, read on the subject before you freak out—and we need to figure out ways to share out and pay up, whatever that looks like for you.

If you are a white grown-up American and have to grieve on race and Colonialism and your role, your complicity in it; do it privately, please. I would suggest heavy sobbing during your morning shower—makes you feel like you’re in a Lifetime Original (and our people love that stuff).

When we walk Abe, Sarah and I pick up trash where we find it. We really like our new neighborhood, and even though we’re just renters, we want to be good neighbors. We say hello to people. We give the dude who is always outside the Circle K, eating and bobbing his head to music only he can hear, all the change in our car. Little things. Nice things. Just because and also because as lesbians, Sarah and I know the value of a community that uplifts, that elevates, that allows a person to thrive.