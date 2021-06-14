Benchmarks: The things that mark our lives

I knew before we got to the fallen tree that something had changed.

All spring I’d been hiking up the Elden Lookout Trail, often looking up to see how quickly I was gaining elevation on the steep slope. On one of those hikes while it was still quite cold in early April, I noticed the stark bleached skeleton of a stately old pine that stood adjacent to one of the numerous sharp jogs in the trail. It stood out from the living trees around it, an exclamation point in a sward of green.

“Once I get up there,” I thought, “I’ll know I’m most of the way there,” and so I did, and I was.

After that I found myself glancing upward whenever I stopped to catch my breath, measuring my progress by how close or far it appeared. There’s time to think on those strenuous walks, which is one of the reasons I love them — time to count the switchbacks, time to notice how the changing bird calls and leaf textures reflect the passage of months, time to think about the markers we use to measure our progress. They’re all around us, taking the form of markers on the trail, kids getting taller, parents getting older, friends going through changes, the punctuation marks that underscore where we are in the ongoing grammar of our life stories.