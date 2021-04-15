Anniversaries and observations

This morning, I met a friend at Frances Short Pond. A small celebration if not an anniversary: we hadn’t seen each other since last summer and, as usual with this friend, it was as though no time at all had passed. In between sips of coffee and conversation, we paused to watch the mallards float by gracefully and the coots bob their heads like pigeons as they tried to propel themselves through the water with their dinosaur-like feet. An osprey flew overhead, dove, and caught a fish. As we marveled at his efficiency, we could also see the fish flailing. A few wingbeats later, the osprey lost its grip on the fish and flew away as though nothing had happened. I couldn’t help but wonder if the bird was embarrassed, but that’s something that only happens to us humans, isn’t it? No one else is really expecting anything from us; embarrassment is a construct that we impose on ourselves. After some time, the osprey returned to surveil the pond and floated in the air, wings spread, seemingly unconcerned about his lost breakfast. Or maybe it was another osprey. As I mentioned, I’m not that great at bird identification.