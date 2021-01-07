An American story in real time

When I talk about the work I do as an educator, when I tell the stories, when I wax poetic about my love for the profession, at the root of that love, that passion is the desire to behave in a way that leaves the world a bit better than it was when I came into it. Even in the curriculum I write, I am attempting to consider whether or not what we are about to study, what we are about to do, what we are about to write is going to leave us better or worse as people. Will my students be improved or harmed by what I am asking of them? Because these students will grow up to be my neighbors, my doctors, my nurses, my nieces’ teachers and professors, caretakers for many of us in our old age. These students will grow up to run the country in which I and those after me will reside, and I want my country to persist in such a way that improves its citizens in ways that money alone cannot.